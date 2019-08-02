



— A Sacramento couple says their dream wedding plans have been destroyed.

Construction at the State Capitol has now turned their venue into a hard hat area.

Bernard and Dyvona began working on their wedding as soon as they got engaged. Last fall, their request for a permit to get married in one of Sacramento’s most scenic spots was approved.

“The capitol building is beautiful, who wouldn’t want to have a wedding there?” Dyvona said.

Then this week the couple received an unexpected phone call, less than two months before their September wedding date — 53 days to be exact.

Capitol staff informed them that construction is now underway in the spot where they were supposed to take their vows.

“I cried and cried and after I finished crying I got angry,” said Dyvona.

READ ALSO: Plans To Turn 300-Foot Cruise Ship Into Wedding Venue Face Push Back

“It’s just heartwrenching to see what she went through after hearing the news,” Bernard said.

The picture-perfect west steps are now shrouded in scaffolding.

“It’s an eyesore you don’t dream of this big dream wedding and then your pictures look horrible,” Dyvona said.

So why is there construction at the capitol?

Water has been seeping from the porticos of the historic portion of the building. Architects lifted up two dozen black and white tiles and found moisture leaching through the granite and marble, causing staining to the structure.

READ: Thumb Drive Containing Wedding Pictures Found In Thrift Store Bag

Repairs are now underway and are scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. But preparations for this work has been months in the making, and Dyvona wants to know why she wasn’t notified sooner.

“These contracts are not new, so why not give us a heads up from the beginning? That way we can make the choice or have a plan b, but they didn’t do that,” Dyvona said.

Their permit is still valid, but the backdrop is now anything but perfect.

“It’s a lot of pressure because we have 300 guests coming,” she said.

So, for now, the wedding is still on, the question is where will the ceremony take place? The couple doesn’t want to change the date of the wedding because September 21 is the day they first met.