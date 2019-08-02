OROVILLE (CBS13) – One of the last people reported missing after the Camp Fire that destroyed the northern California town of Paradise has been found safe.

Wendy Carroll, a 47-year-old Oroville resident, was unaccounted for after November’s deadly wildfire. A missing persons report was filed and the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, with friends saying she was possibly in Paradise on the day the fire erupted.

Deputies have been looking for Carroll ever since.

Finally, on Thursday night, a Butte County detective on Lincoln Boulevard in the Oroville area spotted Carroll walking down the street. Carroll says she knew she was reported missing but never contacted law enforcement to let people know she was safe. She was reluctant to reach out to law enforcement because she thought she had some unresolved legal issues, the sheriff’s office says.

With Carroll’s appearance, only one person – 51-year-old Sara Martinez-Fabila – remains on the list of those unaccounted for after the Camp Fire.

The sheriff’s office says it’s unclear if Martinez-Fabila was in Paradise at the time of the Camp Fire last year – and there have been reports of her being sighted after the wildfire. Still, anyone who can verify Martinez-Fabila’s current whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (530) 538-7671.