



A trampoline sold for nearly eight years on a number of online stores, including Amazon and Wayfair, is being recalled because the metal railings can break and cause jumpers to fall.

97 people reported the welds on the metal railings of the 14-foot and 16-foot Super Jumper Trampolines can break. Four people have suffered minor injuries.

SWIPE TO SEE THE RECALLED SUPER JUMPER TRAMPOLINES:

Super Jumper 14-foot Trampoline Credit: Super Jumper

Super Jumper 14-foot Trampoline Combo Credit: Super Jumper

Super Jumper 16-Foot Trampoline Combo Credit: Super Jumper

The 23 thousand recalled Super Jumper Trampolines have a black mat, gold springs, and a blue pad that covers the springs. The trampolines have a Super Jumper logo in the center of the mat and were sold without reinforcement clamps. The 14-foot models have six metal legs and the 16-foot models have eight metal legs. They sold for between 200 and 400 dollars on Amazon, Wayfair, Hayneedle, and Overstock from November 2011 until June 2019.

Customers who own the recalled trampolines should stop using the product immediately and contact Super Jumper for a free repair kit.