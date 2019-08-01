



The man who was apparently attacked by a repairman at a Sacramento-area home has died, authorities say.

The incident happened last Thursday afternoon at a home on Sandra Court. Deputies responded after the repairman’s employer reported to authorities that he told a co-worker that he tried to kill someone.

A man with life-threatening injuries was found at the home. The repairman, identified as 38-year-old Rocklin resident Sean Warner, was arrested.

The man who was attacked died from his injuries over the weekend, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. He has been identified by the coroner’s office as 64-year-old John Hurst.

Warner is being held at Sacramento County Jail without bail.

It’s unclear what, exactly led up to the attack.