Sound Bath with Taylor Rynicki
Solfire Yoga
$20
August 3rd at 7 PM
Wellspring Women’s Center Comedy Night
Saturday, August 3, 2019 7pm $20
http://saccomedyspot.com/wellsprin
On the Green @ DOCO
Yoga, field games, juice tasting
https://www.docosacramento.com
“A NIGHT TO REMEMBER WITH VINCE HARRILL & FRIENDS”
FRIDAY, AUGUST 2 AT 7 PM
FAMILY COMMUNITY CHURCH – NORTH HIGHLANDS
A BENEFIT FOR MERCY SAN JUAN HOSPITAL.
The Porch
1815 K Street
Sacramento
916.444.2423
Absorbed
Friday, August 2nd
7pm-10pm
Beatnik Studios
723 S St.
Sacramento
Harry Potter’s Birthday
Wednesday, July 31, 2019
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Evangeline’s Costume Mansion
113 K Street
Tomato Fest Cooking Class Thursday, August 1 at 6 pm
Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op Cooking School 2820 R St Sacramento
COST $55, $49 for Co-op Members
http://www.sac.coop