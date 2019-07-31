All Good Day Anchors do the Get Up DanceWe close out the show with an epic Dance Party to the viral Get Up song.

14 hours ago

Question of the Day Pt.2Tina wants to know, what are you kind of clutzy with?

14 hours ago

Harry Potters B Day Pt.2Dina Kupfer is back at the Harry Potter celebration in old town Sacramento learning more about the big day and how you can get involved.

14 hours ago

Beatnik StudiosAshley Williams is checking out the event that will showcase artistic energy from artists across Sacramento.

15 hours ago

Learn The Get Up DanceThe Anchors take the stage to learn the viral Get Up Dance.

15 hours ago