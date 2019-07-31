STOCKTON (CBS13) – The water along Stockton’s waterfront is currently green from algae and the California Water Board is advising people to “practice safe water habits.”

Stockton Water Credit: CA Water Board

Stockton Waterfront Credit: CA Water Board

Stockton Water

Stockton Workers Try To Repair System

A City of Stockton spokesperson told CBS13 the aeration bubbler system is down. The system was installed in 2006 and keeps the water moving, which prevents algae from growing. City workers were doing maintenance work on the air compressors this afternoon and did get two of the seven lines to start working.

BUBBLES BACK ON: Just within the last couple of minutes city crews were able to turn on some of the seven lines apart of the aeration system at the #Stockton Waterfront. The company that installed the system tells me it plans to send divers down tomorrow to make further repairs. pic.twitter.com/BfpWfEAfyu — Linda Mumma (@LindaBMumma) July 31, 2019

The company that installed the bubbler system confirms the seven lines, known as laterals, have not been working for some time. They plan to have divers go into the Delta Thursday morning in order to make further repairs.

There is a separate filtration system inside Weber Point and that appears to be working.