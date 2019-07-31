SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) – A plane has caught fire at a maintenance facility at San Francisco International Airport, sending up a large plume of slome.
The hanger is north of the passenger terminals. Firefighters from San Francisco Fire Department and nearby agencies are at the airport, according to San Francisco International Airport Public Information Officer Doug Yakel.
Yakel said the fire is not affecting flights.
It is unknown if anyone is on the plane.
