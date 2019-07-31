8:55 A.M. UPDATE – Just after 8 a.m. Thursday, a restaurant manager in the area of Power Inn and Fruitridge roads called authorities to report Lovell was at the restaurant eating breakfast.

Lovell is safe and unharmed. He is being reunited with his family.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance to find a man who could be in danger because of his medical condition.

Fernando Lovell, 63, was reported missing from the 7500 block of Clement Circle in South Sacramento. He went for a walk at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, but has not returned, according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Tess Deterding.

Lovell is described as a Black male with gray/black hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black or gray T-shirt, blue pants, and a dark hat with “MARINES” on it.

Lovell has a medical condition which causes him to become easily confused and disoriented.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of this missing person is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115.