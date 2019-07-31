



A suspected Roseville hit-and-run driver was reportedly caught on camera at a gas station just before the crash, and now police are turning to the public for clues.

On July 25 at 4:10 p.m., a woman says she was driving in a Toyota Prius with her baby and turned right on eastbound Atlantic Street from Willis Road, when a Chevrolet Silverado truck ran the red light and hit her, according to a Roseville Police Department Facebook post.

The driver of the truck reportedly did not stop but continued eastbound and then got on the westbound Interstate 80 on-ramp. However, before the crash, the male believed to have been driving the truck stopped at a gas station and bought gas and candy.

At the time of the crash, the truck was hauling a red trailer with a Honda Civic or a similar vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes the truck/trailer or the individual pictured below is asked to call Roseville police. The associated case number is 2019-43653.