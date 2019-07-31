Traffic was delayed Wednesday on westbound Highway 50 after a dump truck overturned.
The incident happened as the truck, which was hauling scrap metal, was on the Watt Avenue on-ramp approaching westbound Highway 50 when it tipped over, spilling its load across at least two lanes.
Metro Fire tweeted that drivers should expect delays from the Rancho Cordova and Folsom areas.
#TrafficAlert – @MetroFire & @CHPAlerts is o/s of an overturned dumptruck on westbound US-50 at #WattAve. Expect delays headed towards #Sacramento from the Rancho Cordova/Folsom areas. pic.twitter.com/YPNyvZ2svw
