



Two more inclined sleepers for infants are being recalled because babies can roll over in the sleepers and suffocate.

The sleepers at the center of this recall, Eddie Bauer Slumber, Soothe Bassinet, and the Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet were sold at Target, Kmart, Ross, Marshalls, TJ Maxx, and other stores nationwide from November 2014 until February 2017 for about $60.

The 24,000 recalled sleepers are rectangular with a soft bottom and cushioned fabric and stand approximately two feet off the floor. They are intended to be used from baby’s birth until six months.

No babies have been injured by the two recalled products; however, several infants have died while using other inclined sleepers, including the Fisher-Price Rock ‘N Play. In those cases, the babies were not strapped in and rolled from their back to their stomach.

Customers with the Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Bassinet (model number BT055CSY) and Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet (model number BT071DHS) should immediately stop using the sleepers and contact the manufacturer, Dorel, for a 60 dollar voucher.