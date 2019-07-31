



A run to honor fallen Sacramento police Officer Tara O’Sullivan and Davis police Officer Natalie Corona kicked off Wednesday morning in Davis.

The Blue Line Run started its relay portion at 6:22 a.m., a time that symbolizes Corona’s age when when she was killed: 22.

Officer Corona was shot and killed while responding to a car crash in Davis in January.

Twenty-six-year-old O’Sullivan, also a rookie officer, was ambushed by gunfire while responding to a

domestic disturbance in June.

Both women graduated from the Sacramento Police Academy.