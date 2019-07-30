Enchanted Sweet Spot

IG is @enchantedsweetspot

http://www.enchantedsweetspot.com

National Cheesecake Day

http://www.thecheesecakefactory.com

ReStore Hours of Operation:

Tuesday-Friday from 9am-6pm

Saturday 10am-5pm

CLOSED SUNDAY AND MONDAY

Little Black Dress!

Coming to the Harris Center for five performances for its capital region debut, Little Black Dress! The Musical will be performed on Friday, August 2 and Saturday, August 3 at 2 and 7:30 pm, and Sunday, August 4 at 2 pm. Tickets are $28-$48; Premium $52. 10% Discount for Friday Matinee Single Tickets. Tickets are available online at http://www.harriscenter.net or from the Harris Center Ticket Office at 916-608-6888 from 12 noon to 6 pm, Monday through Saturday

Premium $52. 10% Discount for Friday Matinee Single Tickets. Tickets are available online at http://www.harriscenter.net or from the Harris Center Ticket Office at 916-608-6888 from 12 noon to 6 pm, Monday through Saturday. http://harriscenter.net

For more information on Little Black Dress – The Musical, visit littleblackdressthemusical.com

Follow Little Black Dress – The Musical on Facebook (Little Black Dress The Musical) and Instagram (@littleblackdressthemusical) too.