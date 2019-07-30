



Coffee and tea fans, take heed: There’s a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 1615 16th St. in Midtown, the new arrival is called Temple Coffee Roasters.

Owner Sean Kohmescher told the Sacramento Bee, “Sacramento is not just ‘Sactown’ anymore, but a major city with a remarkable, passionate coffee community. We’re excited to grow along with the city that supported us from day one when we opened our first cafe almost fourteen years ago.”

Temple Coffee Roasters has six locations and one roasterie. On the menu, you’ll find sustainably sourced coffee like cold brew, espresso, cappuccinos, lattes and more. There’s also matcha, Mexican hot chocolate, Thai iced tea and tea from different world regions.

Danishes, croissants, muffins and other treats will quell your food cravings.

The new business has already attracted fans, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Regina W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 20, wrote, “We all ordered the matcha latte with oat milk (vegan) which is a 16th St. exclusive. I got mine unsweetened and enjoyed it.”

Yelper Sarah T. added, “Exclusive to this location is the matcha from Uji, Japan and oat milk option. I have always been a fan of Temple since the 10th Street location.”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Temple Coffee Roasters is open from 6 a.m.–11 p.m. daily.

