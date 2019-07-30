



Trivets sold on QVC are now being recalled after a child ingested the magnets and needed surgery for intestinal injuries.

The Tristar Products magnetic trivets attach to the bottom of hot metal cookware. The four magnets are encased in silicon but can be detached. When two or more magnets are swallowed “they can link together inside the intestines and clamp onto body tissues, causing intestinal obstructions, perforations, sepsis, and death” according to the recall alert issued by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The 350,000 recalled trivets were sold with the Copper Chef 10-Piece Cerami-Tech Nonstick Cookware Sets and also sold separately. The trivets came in four colors: copper, burgundy, blue, and black.

QVC sold the cookware sets for $75-$120 from October 2017-October 2018. The trivets cost $10 when sold separately.

Customers who own the Tristar Products trivets should stop using them and keep them out of the reach of children. Customers need to contact Tristar Products in order to get free replacement trivets. Tristar Products is also contacting customers.