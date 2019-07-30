SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A law that banned heterosexual couples in California from entering into domestic partnerships is going away.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 30 on Tuesday, allowing all couples to enter into domestic partnerships.

The former law stipulated that domestic partnerships must be same-sex couples, or opposite-sex couples- as long as both the man and woman are over age 62.

Those interested in establishing a domestic partnership would need to file a Declaration of Domestic Partnership with the Secretary of State as long as they meet certain requirements:

Neither person is married to someone else or is a member of another domestic partnership with someone else that has not been terminated, dissolved, or adjudged a nullity.

The two persons are not related by blood in a way that would prevent them from being married to each other in this state.

Both persons are at least 18 years of age, except as provided in Section 297.1.

Both persons are capable of consenting to the domestic partnership.

Registered domestic partners are treated the same as married couples under California law, including the requirements to terminate a domestic partnership.

A number of groups supported SB 30, including the American Civil Liberties Union, the Los Angeles LGBT Center, and the National Center for Lesbian Rights. The groups wrote in support: