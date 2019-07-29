MODESTO (CBS13) – Police in Modesto are investigating a report of a suspicious person with what looks like a weapon.

A photo that has been shared more than a thousand times on social media prompted the search early Monday afternoon. In the photo, a person in camouflaged clothing can be seen carrying an object many have interpreted as a weapon.

HAPPENING NOW: @ModestoPolice are checking out the area of Standiford and Hahn following a report of a man possibly armed with a gun spotted walking in the area. This after a photo was shared on a community Facebook page. So far officers have not found any sign of the man. pic.twitter.com/M7kQEK8kuw — Linda Mumma (@LindaBMumma) July 29, 2019

Modesto police say they have found the general area where the person was last seen. Officers are now out looking for the person.

Officers note that another witness says it looked like the person was carrying a folding chair or tent, not a weapon.

The search is concentrated in the area of Standiford Avenue and Hahn Drive.

More information to come.