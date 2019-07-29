



MONTEREY-SALINAS, Calif. (KSBW) – The State Bar of California accidentally released the subjects for its essay questions and performance test for its 2019 July exam which is just days away.

In a statement, the State Bar said they “inadvertently provided a number of deans of law schools in California a list of the subject matter topics contained in the July 2019 Bar Examination essay questions and performance test.”

They decided to send the leaked information to all those preparing to take the examination “out of an abundance of caution and fairness.”

The details of the test released were a list of the general subject matter topics contained in the July 2019 California Bar Examination essay questions and performance test.

The State Bar took to Twitter saying:

“We emailed all applicants taking the July 2019 Bar Exam tonight about an inadvertent release of topics that occurred on Thursday. The error was discovered today. We apologize for the error and the confusion this may cause.”

It is unclear how or why the details were released or how many people originally received the information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.