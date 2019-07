Slime TimeKevin Hernandez is live at Sacramento Slime Time 2 learning about the different variations of slime they have to offer.

18 hours ago

Capital Dance ProjectWe are joined in the studio by Capital Dance Project with professional ballet dancers and we get a live performance.

18 hours ago

Pear Pie MakingsSabrina Silva is checking out the freshly baked pear pies at the Courtland Pear Fair.

18 hours ago

Ten Pin Fun CenterAlan Sanchez is live at the Ten Pin Fun Center in Turlock learning about the newest attractions.

19 hours ago

Hot Headlines:Amy Schumer Tv ReturnAshley has the latest news on Hot Headlines.

19 hours ago