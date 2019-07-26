Brides Across America

Sheryl Giles Bridal Couture

July 26-28

100 Pine St

Lodi

http://www.bridesacrossamerica.com

Stockton Folk Dance Camp

3601 PACIFIC AVENUE, STOCKTON

http://www.folkdancecamp.org/attend

Painting With A Twist

$50 per ticket. One ticket per guest.

Friday the 26th 7-10PM 1900 28th street

Each ticket includes:

*Paint Session & Supplies

*1 Raffle Ticket

*Complimentary Wine

*Complimentary Appetizers

Crime Lab Youth Shadowing

https://www.sacda.org

Earthquake

Two shows Friday, two shows Saturday

Tickets available at punchlinesac.com

Dr. Sam Muslin DDS

Face Lift Dentistry

https://www.faceliftdentistry.com/

Be Ice Cream Or Be Nothing

YouTube.com/ryanraemakeicecream

Instagram: @beicecreamorbenothing

Fb.com/beicecreamorbenothing

http://www.beicecreamorbenothing.com

Contentment Brewing co., inc.

208 Campus Way, Modesto, CA 95350

(209) 534-8671