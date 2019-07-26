



CAL EXPO (CBS13) — The much-anticipated first-ever drone show at the state fair finally got off the ground Friday night. But it wasn’t a smooth takeoff.

After being plagued with technical problems for two weeks, Friday’s debut came with its own problems. Music that was supposed to accompany the show could not be heard in many parts of Cal Expo and trees were blocking the view of the show in many areas.

The lights of music were meant to tell a story of California.

“You’re going to see the California bear up in the sky, the big Golden Bear from here at the State Fair will be up in lights, you’ll see a little tribute to route 66 because 66 is the route a lot of people came to migrate from Chicago Midwest to LA and then throughout California and at the end you’re going to see you see C-A-L-I, tribute to Cali,” said Rick Pickering, CEO of the fair.

Though the first night was sort of a hard landing, the fair has two more days to smooth out the turbulence.