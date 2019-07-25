Question of the DayTina wants to know, If you get a new pet what would you name it?

17 hours ago

Sactown Wings FestSabrina Silva is getting the details on Sactown Wings fest at Southside Park on Sunday, July 28th from 2-6pm for the 6th annual Sactown Wings!

17 hours ago

Weekday Create At the Crocker Pt. 2Dina Kupfer is finding out more about how Week Day Create is including activities for older children along with the littles.

17 hours ago

USA Track & Field Jr OlympicsJordan Segundo is lacing up his running shoes and getting out on the track at the USA Track & Field Jr Olympics!

17 hours ago

Villa Sport Roseville Pt. 2Ashley Williams is getting the scoop on the ultimate fitness center’s unique and immersive "spin" on indoor cycling THE TRIP,

17 hours ago