The Elephant Shack

39492 Kentucky Ave

Woodland

(530) 666-2266

(530) 666-2174

https://theelephantshack.business.site/

Pottery World

4419 Granite Drive Rocklin

916.624.8080

potteryworld.com

The Future Of Pawn

https://www.capitalcityloan.com/

The Angry Bird Nashville Hot Chicken

5550 Sunrise BLVD Suite 200 Citrus Heights CA 95610

https://the-angry-bird.business.site/

VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa

Grand Opening

July 26th

291 Conference Center Drive

Roseville

VillaSport Roseville

Official Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.

291 Conference Center Drive, Roseville, CA 95678

http://www.villasport.com/roseville

(916) 831-7070

2019 Junior Olympics.

Adults $15 per day or $45 for the week

Youth admission, for ages 7-12, is $8 a day or $25 for the week.

Children 6 and younger will be admitted free.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

https://usatf.org/usatf/files/cb/cbdb0489-3e3e-4365-a045-d169ba332308.pdf

Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals

DATE & TIME: Saturday, July 27 – 2pm (between the horse races)

LOCATION: CA State Fair

COST: $28 (2 General Admission CA State Fair tickets)

To register: https://www.wienerschnitzel.com/community/wiener-nationals/california-state-fair/

El Balcon

5800 Madison Avenue, Suite Q

Sacramento

916.514.0119

Crocker Art Museum

216 O St.

Sacramento

10:30 & 11 AM | Kids

A fun art adventure for children ages 3 to 12.

Free for members

Free with admission for nonmembers

Wide Open Walls

Events Aug 8-17

Sactown Wing Festival

Southside Park, Downtown Sacramento, Between 6th and 8th on T Street

$10 general admission online, $45 VIP tickets and $15 day of event general admission

http://www.sactownwings.com