The Elephant Shack
39492 Kentucky Ave
Woodland
(530) 666-2266
(530) 666-2174
https://theelephantshack.business.site/
Pottery World
4419 Granite Drive Rocklin
916.624.8080
potteryworld.com
The Future Of Pawn
https://www.capitalcityloan.com/
The Angry Bird Nashville Hot Chicken
5550 Sunrise BLVD Suite 200 Citrus Heights CA 95610
https://the-angry-bird.business.site/
VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa
Grand Opening
July 26th
291 Conference Center Drive
Roseville
VillaSport Roseville
Official Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
291 Conference Center Drive, Roseville, CA 95678
http://www.villasport.com/roseville
(916) 831-7070
2019 Junior Olympics.
Adults $15 per day or $45 for the week
Youth admission, for ages 7-12, is $8 a day or $25 for the week.
Children 6 and younger will be admitted free.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:
https://usatf.org/usatf/files/cb/cbdb0489-3e3e-4365-a045-d169ba332308.pdf
Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals
DATE & TIME: Saturday, July 27 – 2pm (between the horse races)
LOCATION: CA State Fair
COST: $28 (2 General Admission CA State Fair tickets)
To register: https://www.wienerschnitzel.com/community/wiener-nationals/california-state-fair/
El Balcon
5800 Madison Avenue, Suite Q
Sacramento
916.514.0119
Crocker Art Museum
216 O St.
Sacramento
10:30 & 11 AM | Kids
A fun art adventure for children ages 3 to 12.
Free for members
Free with admission for nonmembers
Wide Open Walls
Events Aug 8-17
Sactown Wing Festival
Southside Park, Downtown Sacramento, Between 6th and 8th on T Street
$10 general admission online, $45 VIP tickets and $15 day of event general admission
http://www.sactownwings.com