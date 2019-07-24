



Training bikes sold to help toddlers learn how to ride a two-wheeler are being recalled because a part can break and injure children.

The Trek Kickster do not have pedals so children can learn to balance. The clamp that holds the steer tube in place can break if it is over-tightened and cause the handlebars to come off the bike. The manufacturer has received 11 reports of broken steer tube clamps, with one child suffering minor scrapes and bruising.

The more than 13 thousand recalled bikes were sold online at trekbikes.com and at independent retailers nationwide both in-store and online from August 2012 through April 2019. The bikes come in black, blue, red, and pink and cost about 170 dollars.

SWIPE TO SEE PICTURES OF THE RECALLED BIKES:

2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 Trek Kickster Credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation

2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 Trek Kickster Credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation

2018, 2019 Trek Kickster Credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation

2018, 2019 Trek Kickster Credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation

Customers with a recalled Trek Kickster bike should stop using it and contact Trek for a free replacement clamp. The replacement clamp will be provided through a Trek retailer and be installed for free. The retailer will also need to inspect the bike. Trek will also give customers with recalled bikes an in-store credit for 20 dollars, along with credit to get a bell.