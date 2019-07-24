



More than a quarter-million table saws sold at Lowe’s are being recalled because they can catch fire.

The motor on the Porter-Cable 10′ table saws can overheat and have caused at least 61 fires, according to the voluntary recall issued by Chang Type. One customer reported smoke damage in their home but no injuries have been reported.

The Porter-Cable table saws were sold exclusively at Lowe’s Stores nationwide from June 2016 until September 2018. They cost between 100 and 180 dollars. The saws have a gray body with black accents with the model number PCX362010. The model number is printed on the table saw’s nameplate on the back of the saw body.

Customers who own a recalled Porter-Cable table saw should stop using it immediately and contact Chang Type for a refund.