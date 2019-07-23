Menu
Question of the Day Pt. 2
Tina wants to know, What was your favorite candy or gum as a kid?
5 hours ago
Albarino Stroll
Cambi Brown is getting the scoop on the Albarino Stroll!
5 hours ago
Patch the Nut Tree Giraffe Pt. 2
Dina Kupfer is showing us "Spencer" the Nut Tree Giraffe now back in the Nut Tree Plaza!
5 hours ago
Joni Hilton Breast Cancer Journey
Tina is chatting with YouTube Mom Joni Hilton who has been battling breast cancer, Today She offers tips on how to stay positive, awareness, and being your own advocate.
5 hours ago
New Hair Salon for Kids
Jordan Segundo is hanging out with some kids getting the freshest cuts in town.
5 hours ago
PSA: How To Save Lives In The Arrowverse
July 23, 2019 at 1:13 pm
Grant Gustin, Stephen Amell, Caity Lotz, Melissa Benoist and Ruby Rose share a public service announcement.