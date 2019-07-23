



— One year after the Carr Fire started, signs of the fire can still be seen all over the community of the Redding. People are starting to rebuild, but those who live here and lived through the fire say they’ll never be able to forget what happened.

“I got hit by this ferocious gust of wind and things were spinning around like you were in the ‘Wizard of Oz,’” Redding resident, James Sacco, said. “It’s like nothing you’ve ever experienced. It really was just very frightening.”

More than 200,000 acres burned to the ground, eight lives were lost, and more than a thousand homes were destroyed. The Carr Fire engulfed the Redding community.

“As far as you could see, wall-to-wall, it was just fire,” Redding resident, Don Anderson, said.

Now, one year later driving through Redding, you see mailboxes that don’t belong to homes — just empty lots, where people’s lives were changed forever.

“The community, it’s hurting. The community is hurting. You have a major disaster like this, it hurts,” Salvation Army Officer, Tim Danielson said.

Swipe through pictures from the Carr Fire one year ago.

Carr Fire The Carr Fire, which was raging across 145,000 acres as of August 4 is 41% contained, officials said. (Source: Sara Weisfeldt/CNN)

US-CALIFORNIA-FIRE A road sign warns for ice as the Carr fire continues to spread towards the towns of Douglas City and Lewiston near Redding, California on July 31, 2018. - Two firefighters were killed fighting the blaze and three people, a 70 year old woman and her two great-grandchildren age four and five, perished when their Redding home was rapidly swallowed up by flames. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

US-fire-CALIFORNIA A fireplace still stands amongst a burnt house in the Keswick neighborhood of Redding, as the Carr fire continues to spreads towards the town of Douglas City near Redding, California on July 31, 2018. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

US-WILDFIRES-CALIFORNIA Fire trucks pass by approaching flames during the Carr fire near Whiskeytown, California on July 27, 2018. - Two firefighters have died and more than 100 homes have burned as wind-whipped flames tore through the region. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Major Wildfire Spreads To 28,000 Acres, Threatens Redding, CA REDDING, CA - JULY 27: Cal Fire firefighters battle the Carr Fire as it burns along highway 299 on July 27, 2018 near Whiskeytown, California. A Redding firefighter and bulldozer operator were killed battling the fast moving Carr Fire that has burned over 44,000 acres and destroyed dozens of homes. The fire is 3 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

US-WILDFIRES-CALIFORNIA The sky turns a deep orange as smoke fills the area during the Carr fire near Whiskeytown, California on July 27, 2018. - Two firefighters have died and more than 100 homes have burned as wind-whipped flames tore through the region. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

US-WILDFIRES-CALIFORNIA Flames tower above firefighters during the Carr fire near Whiskeytown, California on July 27, 2018. - Two firefighters have died and more than 100 homes have burned as wind-whipped flames tore through the region. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

US-WILDFIRES-CALIFORNIA Flames tower above firefighters during the Carr fire near Whiskeytown, California on July 27, 2018. - Two firefighters have died and more than 100 homes have burned as wind-whipped flames tore through the region. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

US-WILDFIRES-CALIFORNIA Children of the Brilz family look at the remains of their burned home during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. - Two firefighters have died and more than 100 homes have burned as wind-whipped flames tore through the region. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

US-WILDFIRES-CALIFORNIA The burned out remains of a home in a residential neighborhood during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. - Two firefighters have died and dozens of homes have burned as wind-whipped flames tore through the region. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Massive Wildfire Spreads To 80,000 Acres, Scorches Homes Near Redding, CA WHISKEYTOWN, CA - JULY 28: A Cal Fire truck drives along highway 299 as the Carr Fire burns in the hills on July 28, 2018 neat Whiskeytown, California. A Redding firefighter and a bulldozer operator were killed battling the fast moving Carr Fire that has burned over 80,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of homes. The fire is 5 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Massive Wildfire Spreads To 80,000 Acres, Scorches Homes Near Redding, CA REDDING, CA - JULY 28: Flames from a backfire operation burn through trees ahead of the approaching Carr Fire on July 28, 2018 in Redding, California. A Redding firefighter and a bulldozer operator were killed battling the fast moving Carr Fire that has burned over 80,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of homes. The fire is 5 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Massive Wildfire Spreads To 80,000 Acres, Scorches Homes Near Redding, CA REDDING, CA - JULY 28: A bus and a vanity sit in the rubble of a home destroyed by the Carr Fire on July 28, 2018 in Redding, California. A Redding firefighter and a bulldozer operator were killed battling the fast moving Carr Fire that has burned over 80,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of homes. The fire is 5 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Massive Wildfire Spreads To 80,000 Acres, Scorches Homes Near Redding, CA REDDING, CA - JULY 28: A deer stands on a road covered with fire retardant as the Carr Fire burns in the area on July 28, 2018 near Redding, California. A Redding firefighter and bulldozer operator were killed battling the fast moving Carr Fire that has burned over 80,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of homes. The fire is 5 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Massive Wildfire Spreads To 80,000 Acres, Scorches Homes Near Redding, CA REDDING, CA - JULY 28: A member of the Army National Guard mans a checkpoint entering an evacuated area as the Carr Fire moves through the area on July 28, 2018 in Redding, California. A Redding firefighter and a bulldozer operator were killed battling the fast moving Carr Fire that has burned over 80,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of homes. The fire is 5 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Massive Wildfire Spreads To 80,000 Acres, Scorches Homes Near Redding, CA REDDING, CA - JULY 28: Cal Fire firefighter Scott Brown pulls a hose during a back fire operation while battling the Carr Fire on July 28, 2018 in Redding, California. A Redding firefighter and a bulldozer operator were killed battling the fast moving Carr Fire that has burned over 80,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of homes. The fire is 5 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Massive Wildfire Spreads To 80,000 Acres, Scorches Homes Near Redding, CA REDDING, CA - JULY 28: A Redding firefighter looks on as the Carr Fire moves through the area on July 28, 2018 in Redding, California. A Redding firefighter and a bulldozer operator were killed battling the fast moving Carr Fire that has burned over 80,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of homes. The fire is 5 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Massive Wildfire Spreads To 80,000 Acres, Scorches Homes Near Redding, CA REDDING, CA - JULY 28: Cal Fire firefighter Scott Brown sprays water on hot spots during a back fire operation while battling the Carr Fire on July 28, 2018 in Redding, California. A Redding firefighter and a bulldozer operator were killed battling the fast moving Carr Fire that has burned over 80,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of homes. The fire is 5 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Massive Wildfire Spreads To 80,000 Acres, Scorches Homes Near Redding, CA REDDING, CA - JULY 28: A Redding firefighter looks on as the Carr Fire moves through the area on July 28, 2018 in Redding, California. A Redding firefighter and a bulldozer operator were killed battling the fast moving Carr Fire that has burned over 80,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of homes. The fire is 5 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Massive Wildfire Spreads To 80,000 Acres, Scorches Homes Near Redding, CA REDDING, CA - JULY 28: Redding firefighters look on as the Carr Fire moves through the area on July 28, 2018 in Redding, California. A Redding firefighter and a bulldozer operator were killed battling the fast moving Carr Fire that has burned over 80,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of homes. The fire is 5 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

US-WILDFIRES-CALIFORNIA A burned motorcycle sits on a destroyed property after the Carr fire passed through the area of Lake Keswick Estates near Redding, California on July 28, 2018. - The US federal government approved aid Saturday for California as thousands of firefighters battled to contain a series of deadly raging wildfires that have killed six people and destroyed hundreds of buildings. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

US-WILDFIRES-CALIFORNIA A destroyed truck is seen among the ruins of a burned neighborhood after the Carr fire passed through the area of Lake Keswick Estates near Redding, California on July 28, 2018. - The US federal government approved aid Saturday for California as thousands of firefighters battled to contain a series of deadly raging wildfires that have killed six people and destroyed hundreds of buildings. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

US-WILDFIRES-CALIFORNIA The remains of a burned home are seen after the Carr fire passed through the area of Lake Keswick Estates near Redding, California on July 28, 2018. - The US federal government approved aid Saturday for California as thousands of firefighters battled to contain a series of deadly raging wildfires that have killed six people and destroyed hundreds of buildings. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

TOPSHOT-US-WILDFIRES-CALIFORNIA TOPSHOT - A deer stands on a road painted with fire retardant during the Carr fire near the town of Igo, California on July 28, 2018. - The US federal government approved aid Saturday for California as thousands of firefighters battled to contain a series of deadly raging wildfires that have killed six people and destroyed hundreds of buildings. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

US-WILDFIRE-CALIFORNIA The remains of a home continues to burn one day after flames from the Carr fire passed through the area of Lake Keswick Estates near Redding, California on July 28, 2018. - Five people have died and more than 500 structures have burned as wind-whipped flames tore through the region. \"Two firefighters have been killed in the Carr fire. A private contractor (operating) a bulldozer died yesterday and a Redding City firefighter was killed in the evening,\" a spokesman for Calfire, the state\'s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, told AFP. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Massive Wildfire Spreads To 80,000 Acres, Scorches Homes Near Redding, CA REDDING, CA - JULY 28: A Cal Fire firefighter mops up hot spots after the Carr Fire moved through the area on July 28, 2018 in Redding, California. A Redding firefighter and bulldozer operator were killed battling the fast moving Carr Fire that has burned over 80,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of homes. The fire is 5 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

US-WILDFIRES-CALIFORNIA A partially burned boat floats on Whiskeytown Lake during the Carr fire near Whiskeytown, California on July 27, 2018. - Two firefighters have died and more than 100 homes have burned as wind-whipped flames tore through the region. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

US-WILDFIRES-CALIFORNIA A large pyrocumulus cloud (or cloud of fire) explodes outward during the Carr fire near Redding, California on July 27, 2018. - Two firefighters have died and more than 100 homes have burned as wind-whipped flames tore through the region. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

US-WILDFIRES-CALIFORNIA A sign is seen posted at a burned residence during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. - Two firefighters have died and more than 100 homes have burned as wind-whipped flames tore through the region. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

US-WILDFIRES-CALIFORNIA Burned down vehicles sit at a property under a deep orange sky during the Carr fire near Redding, California on July 27, 2018. - Two firefighters have died and more than 100 homes have burned as wind-whipped flames tore through the region. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Major Wildfire Spreads To 28,000 Acres, Threatens Redding, CA WHISKEYTOWN, CA - JULY 27: A Redding firefighter uses a hose to douse hot spots while battling the Carr Fire as it burns along highway 299 on July 27, 2018 near Whiskeytown, California. A Redding firefighter and bulldozer operator were killed battling the fast moving Carr Fire that has burned over 44,000 acres and destroyed dozens of homes. The fire is 3 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

US-WILDFIRES-CALIFORNIA A power pole leans over a burned property as the sky turns a deep orange during the Carr fire near Redding, California on July 27, 2018. - Two firefighters have died and more than 100 homes have burned as wind-whipped flames tore through the region. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Major Wildfire Spreads To 28,000 Acres, Threatens Redding, CA WHISKEYTOWN, CA - JULY 27: A black band is placed over the logo on a Redding fire department truck in honor of a Redding firefighter who lost his life battling the Carr Fire on July 27, 2018 near Whiskeytown, California. A Redding firefighter and bulldozer operator were killed battling the fast moving Carr Fire that has burned over 44,000 acres and destroyed dozens of homes. The fire is 3 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

TOPSHOT-US-WILDFIRES-CALIFORNIA TOPSHOT - An inmate firefighter pauses during a firing operation as the Carr fire continues to burn in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. - One person has died and at least two others have been injured as wind-whipped flames tore through the region. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Major Wildfire Spreads To 28,000 Acres, Threatens Redding, CA REDDING, CA - JULY 27: Firefighters monitor a backfire while battling the larger Carr Fire on July 27, 2018 in Redding, California. A firefighter was killed battling the fast moving Carr Fire which has burned over 28,000 acres and destroyed dozens of homes. The fire is reportedly only 6 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

US-WILDFIRES-CALIFORNIA A real estate sign is seen in front of a burning home during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. - One firefighter has died and at least two others have been injured as wind-whipped flames tore through the region. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

TOPSHOT-US-WILDFIRES-CALIFORNIA TOPSHOT - A firefighter lights backfires during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. - One person has died and at least two others have been injured as wind-whipped flames tore through the region. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

TOPSHOT-US-WILDFIRES-CALIFORNIA TOPSHOT - A burning home is reflected in a pool during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. (Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

sundial bridge damage The Carr Fire seen in the distance near the Sundial Bridge on Thursday. (Credit: mommanerdypants/Instagram)

Now the seventh most destructive fire in California history, the community wasn’t prepared for a disaster of this magnitude.

“Trying to create an airplane while you’re flying. That’s probably the biggest roadblock. None of us were ready for this. None of us really understood this,” Danielson said.

Organizations working to rebuild say the process is going slower than initially planned. It’s more than just rebuilding homes. It’s installing utilities, bringing in new power lines, and cleaning all the debris.

“There were trees all over the place. There was just garbage and stuff just scattered everywhere,” Anderson said.

This week marks another major milestone: the first of 300 homes being built for those who are uninsured or underinsured, moves one step closer to becoming a reality. Exactly one year after the evacuation orders.

“On the same day where people were having to leave, on the 26th. On the very same day we’re going to breaking ground on one of those homes,” Danielson said.

While people are working to rebuild, they also have to worry about potential flooding, mudflows, and debris all because of the Carr Fire.