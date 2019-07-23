



An infant head and neck support manufactured by The Boppy Company is under recall because it poses a suffocation hazard to infants.

The Boppy Head and Neck support is an accessory used in infant swings, bouncers, and strollers. It was sold at Target, Buy Buy Baby, Amazon, and other retailers from March 2019-May 2019 for about 20 dollars. It came in two styles: Ebony Floral and Heathered Gray.

The accessory is overstuffed and can cause an infant’s head to be tilted too far forward. Boppy has received three reports of babies’ heads being pushed forward but no injuries have been reported.

Customers can check if they have a recalled product by checking the model number in the fabric label on the back of the had support. The recalled covers about 14,000 units with model numbers:

4150114

4150117

Customers with a recalled Boppy Head and Neck support should stop using the product immediately and contact Boppy for a full refund.