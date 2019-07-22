



Stockton and Modesto are ranked as two of the least educated cities in America, while Sacramento ranks in the top 50 of most educated cities.

WalletHub released the rankings Monday. The research involved the 150 most educated cities, and the rankings are based on 11 key metrics, including the percentage of adults 25 and older with a high school diploma, Associate’s degree, Bachelor’s degree, or Graduate degree, the average quality of the public school system, and the racial education gap.

Overall, Ann Arbor, Michigan, is considered the most educated city, with San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara coming in second. Visalia-Porterville ranked last.

49: Sacramento-Roseville-Arden Arcade

116: Vallejo-Fairfield

144: Stockton-Lodi

146: Modesto

Modesto ranked in the bottom three of cities with residents holding a Bachelor’s degree.

Vallejo-Fairfield ranked fifth for cities with the largest gender education gap in favor of women.