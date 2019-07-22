Comments
eBay Shine Awards
Shakespeare on the Vine
Online voting July 15-25
ebayopen.com/shineawards
Can vote once per day per email/person
https://ebayopen.com/shineawards/bio/?finalist=2
$12 for tickets (easily purchased at the door)
bring a picnic and low back chairs or blanket. No outside alcohol but plenty of wine will be available for purchase at the wineries!
