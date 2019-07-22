LINCOLN (CBS13) – A 53-year-old woman is under arrest after police say she shot into a Lincoln home late Sunday night.

The incident happened at a home along 1000 block of 6th Street.

Lincoln police say officers responded to the scene just after 11:30 p.m. to investigate a report of gunshots and a woman with a weapon. At the scene, officers found that several windows had been broken out – and there was blood all over the place.

People at the home told officers that a woman – 53-year-old Lincoln resident Pamela Pallas – had come over and started shooting into the home, breaking several windows. One person inside then shot back at her.

Another person at the home told officers that Pallas said she was there to kill a man who lived there.

Officers followed a trail of blood into the backyard and found Pallas. She had a loaded shotgun nearby.

Pallas had serious cuts to her arms, officers say, and had lost a significant amount of blood. She was taken into custody, then rushed to the hospital.

After being medically cleared, Pallas was booked into the South Placer Jail and is being held without bail. She’s facing charges of attempted murder, shooting at an occupied dwelling, elder abuse and burglary.