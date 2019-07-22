



The San Francisco Giants will play an exhibition game at Raley Field in West Sacramento next March. This is the third time the Giants will play the Triple-A affiliate River Cats.

The 2020 game will be played Sunday, March 22.

“Returning to Sacramento is something we’ve wanted to do since making our first trip there in 2016,” said Giants President & CEO Larry Baer. “Thanks to our partnership with the River Cats, our fan base in the Sacramento region continues to grow stronger and stronger every year and our young players gain invaluable experience on their path to the big leagues.”

Both the 2016 and 2018 games were shown on CW31 and included a fan fest, autograph session, and special merchandise.

Tickets are not on sale yet, but River Cats season ticket holders will have priority. Fans can renew or put a deposit down on a membership by visiting rivercats.com, emailing tickets@rivercats.com, or calling (916) 371-HITS (4487).