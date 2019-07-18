SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Volunteers began a total home remodel project to make life easier for a local, disabled veteran who has not been able to live in his own house.

“That’s beautiful, people helping people,” said Marine war veteran Cleo Shuler who lost both of his legs, the use of one arm and sits in a wheelchair.

Shuler has not been able to live in his home due to accessibility and maintenance issues. Volunteers, some from Home Depot and some from the Habitat For Humanity, are remodeling the entire kitchen, ripping out carpets, putting up a new fence and clearing out his backyard.

“I want a bathroom where I can take a bath,” said Shuler. “When that day comes I may stay in there until the water gets cold.”

Shuler’s new bathroom and the rest of his house will be ready to go by the end of summer.