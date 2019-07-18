STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton Kings are giving away opening game tickets to anyone who donates school supplies for its second annual “Stuff the Bus” event.

Fans can drop off donations Saturday, July 20, from 9 am-2 pm at the Lincoln Center.

Suggested donation items include:

Backpacks

Spiral Notebooks

Weekly/Monthly Planners

Black/Blue/Red Pens

Pencils (#2 and mechanical)

Highlighters

3-Ring Binders

College Ruled Paper

Master Locks for Lockers

Crayons

Colored Pencils

Glue Sticks

Scissors

Fans will get a voucher for tickets to the November 8th Stockton Kings game.

The Lincoln Center is located at 104 Lincoln Center, Stockton.