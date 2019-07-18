MODESTO (CBS13) – A 21-year-old Modesto woman is under arrest and accused of rear-ending a police cruiser and then running away from the crash scene early Thursday morning.

Jessyca Mendez had a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit at the time of the crash on Sylvan Avenue and Dragoo Park Drive.

Modesto Police posted on Facebook that around 1:45 this morning a driver reported another driver speeding eastbound on Sylvan Avenue. Moments after that report came in, the car rear-ended a marked black-and-white Modesto PD patrol car. The suspect’s car spun out of control and crashed into a building. The driver, identified as Mendez, then tried to run away but was caught by the Police Sergeant who was just involved in the crash.

Mendez wasn’t injured in the crash and was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center. The Modesto Police Sergeant was treated and released for minor injuries.