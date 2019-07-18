



— Special guests close to the hearts of many in Sacramento threw the first pitch at the San Francisco Giants game against the New York Mets Thursday.

As part of Law Enforcement Night at Oracle Park, the first pitch was thrown out by the family members of two fallen officers in the Sacramento area.

Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan‘s dad, Denis O’Sullivan, and Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona’s sister, Kathy Corona, threw the pitch Thursday afternoon.

O’Sullivan was ambushed by gunfire while responding to a domestic disturbance in June. She was 26.

Officer Corona was shot and killed while responding to a car crash in Davis in January. She was 22.

Both young cops graduated from the Sacramento Police Academy.