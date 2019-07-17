SUISUN CITY (CBS13) – A little kitten who was left behind by its momma running away from a controlled burn has a new home thanks to the quick work of some deputies.

The incident happened Tuesday night. Firefighters were doing a control burn near Cordelia Road and Pennsylvania Avenue in the Suisun City area to mitigate wildfire risks.

At some point during the burn, deputies who were monitoring traffic noticed that a momma cat was moving her litter of kittens across the road to safety. However, a few minutes later, the deputies heard a little kitten cry out.

Apparently, one kitten had been left behind. The deputies then jumped into action to try and find the kitten before it was too late.

Luckily, the deputies were able to find the tiny kitten before the smoke or flames did.

The kitten, dubbed “Little Smokie,” now looks to have found a permanent home with one of the deputies.