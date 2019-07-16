



— New information has surfaced about a 911 call that triggered a massive police response in East Sacramento Tuesday morning.

Police released a mugshot of the woman they say fired shots inside an apartment on La Riviera Drive while her three kids were inside. She’s been identified as Kathy Miller.

Miller’s family told CBS13 they believe this was all a misunderstanding. The father of the kids said his wife thought there was an intruder in the apartment and fired shots. He wasn’t home at the time.

After police surrounded the apartment, it took almost an hour for Miller to come out and officers had very little information about what was going on.

Officers fired tear gas into the apartment and called for Kathy Miller to come outside. She eventually came outside with her hands up, holding a phone.

“She was talking, she was smiling. Not laughing but with a happy look on her face,” said Holli Woolfe, a neighbor.

Dozens of police packed the scene, and some of them heard shots fired as they arrived.

Deputies said that triggered a widespread call for back up that brought in officers from across the region.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tess Deterding said the 911 call asked for police help with a break-in. They had very little information and no idea what they were getting into.

“Law enforcement officers are human and have just gone through a very recent tragedy in terms of losing Tara O’Sullivan. So I think it does heighten awareness or at least our response to these types of events,” Deterding said.

Miller was booked in the Sacramento County County on charges related to this incident.