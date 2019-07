Question of the Day Pt.2Tina wants to know, what was your favorite decade?

14 hours ago

90's HairstylesWe get a blast from the past with models of 90's haircuts from stylist Jennifer Calmelat.

14 hours ago

Ultimate Fitness For UFC Fight On SaturdaySabrina Silva is live at ultimate fitness in Sacramento for the media workout for the upcoming UFC fight on Saturday.

14 hours ago

Trending Topics: New Beyonce Lion KingJulissa is getting you up to date on today's trending topics.

14 hours ago

Vinyl Still ExistsCambi Brown is live at Medium Rare Records in Sacramento learning about the state of older music today.

14 hours ago