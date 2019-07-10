RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A van has crashed into a Rancho Cordova restaurant Wednesday morning.

The scene is at the Petali Italian restaurant near White Rock Road and Zinfandel Drive.

Exactly what led up to the van crashing into the restaurant is unclear. The van appears to belong to Village Bakery, a Davis-based bread maker.

No one was hurt in the crash. The restaurant was closed at the time.

The owner tells CBS13 that the restaurant suffered substantial damage and will be closed at least for a couple of weeks.