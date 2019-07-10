SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Door pulls sold at Home Depot are under recall after injuring at least 11 people.

The Everbilt 6-1/2 inch Stainless Steel Door Pulls can have sharp edges on the back that can cut a person’s hand. The recall covers 70,200 door pulls.

Home Depot sold the steel handles from April 2018 through May 2019 for about six dollars.

The recalled door pulls are model number 14339 and have a rounded bow shape that is secured by four screws.

Customers who own the recalled door pulls should stop using them and return them to Home Depot for a full refund.