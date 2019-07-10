



Bose is recalling more than 77 thousand speakers because the mounting components can break and cause the speakers to fall.

This recall involves FreeSpace DS40F in-ceiling/flush-mount loudspeakers manufactured before August 13, 2018, and all FreeSpace and EdgeMax in-ceiling/flush-mount loudspeakers installed in commercial cooking environments. All of the recalled speakers were sold to commercial buyers, not at retail stores.

The recalled speakers were sold in black and white colors with the word “Bose” engraved on the front. Customers can find the affected model numbers and manufacturing date on the back of the speaker.

The EdgeMax models were sold between August 2017 and January 2019 for about $400. The FreeSpace DS 16 models were sold between February 2002 and January 2019 for between $65 and $95. The FreeSpace DS 40 models were sold between May 2010 and August 2018 for between $120 and $180. The FreeSpace DS 100 models were sold between January 2006 and January 2019 for between $160 and $250. The FreeSpace 3 models were sold between January 2002 and January 2019 for between $100 and $215.

Bose has received nine reports of the speakers dislodging, with one minor injury reported.

If you own one of the recalled speakers you’re told to stop using them immediately and contact Bose for a free replacement or free safety cables. Bose is also contacting all known purchasers.