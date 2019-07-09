



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Hopefully you gave your air conditioner a break on Monday, because Sacramento will be breaking out of this unseasonal cool patch very soon.

According to the National Weather Service, Sacramento Executive Airport only recorded a high of 79 degrees on Monday – far below the normal high of 92. Onshore flows were to thank for the cool down, forecasters say.

This meant that – for a rare day – Sacramento was actually cooler than Anchorage, Alaska.

Anchorage International Airport recorded an 85-degree high on Monday, according to the NWS. The average high in July for Anchorage is in the low 60s range.

However, Alaska is in the midst of a record-breaking heat wave. High temperatures have been hitting 10-20 degrees above normal all over Alaska for the past week. Last Thursday, Anchorage hit a high of 90 degrees for the first time in recorded history.

Alaskans are expected to get some relief by the end of the week, forecasters say.

Northern California will start heating up again after Tuesday. Highs are expected to be a little above average come the second half of the week, according to NWS.

The Central Valley could see temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s by Saturday.