



— Tired of sitting shoulder to shoulder at your gate before squeezing into your seat on the plane? Now you can relax at one of two new “escape lounges” at the Sacramento International Airport in both Terminal A and B.

The all-inclusive lounges are open to all passengers to a fee, $45 for walk-ins and $40 for online reservations. Also, if you’re an American Express cardmember or AAA member, you can get extra discounts.

Once you’ve paid your fee, travelers can get unlimited amenities including hot and cold food and beverages, plush and relaxing seating with ample power outlets, high-speed Wi-Fi, up-to-the-second flight information and access to 7,000+ digital publications in 60+ languages from 120+ countries as well as traditional printed media including GQ, Vogue, Newsweek and USA Today.

Swipe through pictures from the Escape Lounge

Chef Michael Fagnoni from Hawks Provisions + Public House has also partnered with the lounge to develop the food offerings at both lounges.

Samantha Mott, a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Department of Airports, said the lounges were opened to help accommodate the increase in travelers at SMF. She said the airport is on track to serve 13 million passengers this year.

Learn more about Escape Lounges at EscapeLounges.com.