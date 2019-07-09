ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Country music legend George Strait is showing his support for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

As a gesture of support for the law enforcement, Strait recently took a picture with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office flag. The photo was posted to the sheriff’s office Facebook page on Tuesday.

“We appreciate all that you and your team does and hope this photo will serve as a reminder of our gratitude. May God bless you all,” Strait wrote along with the photo, the sheriff’s office said.

The 67-year-old Texan retired from touring earlier in the decade – and even played at the Sleep Train Arena during his farewell tour back in 2013. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been keeping busy. Earlier this year, Strait released a new single called “The Weight of the Badge.”

As the name implies, the song chronicles the ups and downs of being a law enforcement officer.