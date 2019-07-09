



— There’s no need to travel to Hogwarts to celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday because Evangeline’s Costume Mansion in Old Sacramento is hosting a magical and *free* party.

The iconic costume store is hosting a celebration Wednesday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., for the fictional hero’s 39th birthday.

Guests will be greeted by costumed characters, special spell-binding activities and tasty treats.

Everyone is invited to dress in their favorite Harry Potter costume and can participate in mini “classes” similar to those found in the famous fiction series. The classes will include charms, where you can learn to levitate a feather, divination, where they’ll teach you how to read a crystal ball, and potions, where you can identify several concoctions.

Finally, witches, wizards and muggles are invited to the third floor of the mansion after completing their exams to enjoy refreshments including pumpkin juice and to hang out in front of the fireplace.

Along the way, those who dare are encouraged to try the Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans Challenge and taste questionable flavors such as booger, black pepper, dirt, earthworm, earwax, grass or even rotten egg. Also, guests are encouraged to bring a sock to help free Evangeline’s house-elf who will be roaming around the store trying to be helpful (but mostly just drinking butterscotch beer).

Additionally, Steamers Coffee & Tea at the end of the block will be featuring themed food and drink specials with Mrs. W’s corned beef sandwiches, “budderbeer” milkshakes and a special fire whiskey drink (for adults ages 21 and over).

All Harry Potter’s Birthday Celebration event participants will earn a 10 percent off discount at Evangeline’s Costume Mansion that day. For more information about the special event or Evangeline’s in general, please call 916-443-2181 or visit www.evangelines.com.