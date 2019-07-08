



— A vicious fight between family members was caught on camera inside of Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland Park and was making its rounds on social media Monday.

The video, that has garnered over one million views on YouTube, begins with a man in a white shirt and woman in a white top, accompanied by two small children in a stroller, in a heated argument with a man in a pink shirt.

The woman in the white top could be seen spitting on the man in pink, starting a physical altercation between the group.

The man in pink began to punch the woman when the man in white tried to stop him. The man in pink then began punching the man in white, and the woman pushed the children inside of the stroller out of the way.

The children appeared visibly distraught and strangers could be seen attempting to keep other children away from the altercation.

