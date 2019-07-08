



Someone swiped an Uncle Sam costume during the Folsom Pro Rodeo Thursday night and now the owner is asking people to keep an eye on the red, white, and blue outfit before the town’s next big parade.

Adam Frick posted on Facebook Friday saying, “someone (most likely drunk) stole the sweat-soaked costume while I was working in the arena… If you see someone hungover wearing this hat and glasses, uh, you know where they came from.”

Frick bought the costume in 2004 in order to add a patriotic element to the Folsom Pro Rodeo and a neighborhood 4th of July parade. In subsequent years he has added beads, sunglasses, and other accessories to “enhance the outfit.” He’s worn it in a number of parades and area events.

SWIPE TO SEE PICTURES OF THE MISSING PATRIOTIC COSTUME:

Frick says the patriotic ensemble was taken from the mutton busting booth sometime after 9 pm. He was able to rent an Uncle Sam costume on Friday from Evangeline’s in Old Sacramento.

If you have seen the costume contact Adam!