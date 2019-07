Acting Summer CampForcier Casting is putting on a kids and teens acting summer camp (kids: 6 to 11 years old, teens: 12-17 years old) in Roseville on July 15th through July 18th. Kids will explore self confidence, public speaking, creative thinking and teamwork! Owner Sally Forcier is here to tell us all about it and maybe give the Good Day gang some acting lessons.

14 hours ago

Pop Culture Toy ShowCalling all toy collectors, seller and buyers ... there's a Pop Culture Toy Show you don't want to miss and Sabrina Silva is there to check it out!

14 hours ago

Hot Headlines: Dennis Rodman Is A Naughty BoyCambi has your hot headlines!

14 hours ago

Plant Lady: Pollination PowerhouseMarlene shows Tina some hot pollination tips!

14 hours ago

6th Annual Fiesta de FridaToday the Latino Center of Art & Culture is hosting the annual Fiesta de Frida. This festival celebrates the legacy of esteemed Mexican artist Frida Kahlo featuring: food, music, vendors, arts & crafts and a Frida look-alike contest! Today Kevin Hernandez is at the Latino Center of Art & Culture as the festival is getting ready to kick off!

14 hours ago